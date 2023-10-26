Etela Rajender lashes BRS for creating hurdles for BJP's meeting in Gajwel

BJP Leader Etela Rajender has expressed his disapproval of the BRS referring to it as a bad cultured. After visiting the Sri Vidya Saraswati temple in the Vargal mandal center, he performed a special pooja. Following the pooja, he stated that while BRS is free to organize their own meetings and spread their message, it is wrong for them to block other people's meetings.

He mentioned that such despicable acts were witnessed in Huzurabad and are now being observed in Gajwel as well. He said BRS is allegedly preventing people from attending their meeting in Gajwel and engaging in practices such as providing financial incentives and hosting feasts in villages.

Etela Rajender expressed confidence in overcoming these conspiracies, temptations, and money distribution, just as they were successful in Huzurabad. He accused BRS of trying to amass thousands of crores by exploiting people and using that money to undermine their self-respect. He claimed that lands have been seized for private companies in Gajwel, with the poor being not compensated.

Etela Rajender stated that the upcoming battle in Gajwel would resemble the Kurukshetra of the Mahabharata and emphasized that Dharma would be victorious in the war.