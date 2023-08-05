Live
Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
BJP MLA Etela Rajender has accused the Telangana government of attempting to defame Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan with regards to the TSRTC merger bill.
BJP MLA Etela Rajender has accused the Telangana government of attempting to defame Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan with regards to the TSRTC merger bill. He claimed that the governor is unavailable, and alleged that the government is rushing the process. Rajender said that RTC workers are hesitant to trust the government ans criticized Chief Minister KCR's unavailability.
It is known that the Telangana cabinet has approved the merger of Telangana RTC with the government, and the bill has been sent to Raj Bhavan for approval. However, as the governor has yet to approve the bill, RTC workers have called for a strike, resulting in the suspension of bus services since Saturday morning.
Welcoming the merger of RTC into the government, Etela Rajender highlighted the demand for two PRCs for RTC workers. He also urged for the regularisation of other staff working in the RTC. He alleged that RTC workers are being forcibly brought to protest in front of the Governor's office.