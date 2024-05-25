Live
Etela Rajender visits Bhadradri District Ahead of MLC By-Elections
BJP central committee member Etela Rajender visited Bhadradri district in light of the upcoming graduate MLC by-elections in Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda. The members made their way to Manuguru in Pinapaka constituency to extend their best wishes to BJP candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy for the elections in Bhadradri district.
Etela Rajender, a key figure in the BJP, urged the graduates present to prioritize casting their votes against serial number 1 on the ballot paper, emphasizing the importance of their vote in the upcoming by-elections. The BJP district president Rangakiran and other district leaders were also in attendance at this event.
This visit by BJP central committee members highlights the party's dedication to supporting their candidates in the upcoming by-elections and engaging with voters in Bhadradri district. The visit also serves as a call to action for voters to participate in the electoral process and make their voices heard in the crucial by-elections.