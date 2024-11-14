Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions

Hyderabad: Young innovators of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Mohammed Ibrahim Raza and Keerthan have come up with two Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled innovative devices –Leeza.app and Park Patrol that will help to resolve day-to-day traveling issues and health-related issues faced by citizens.

Keerthan Bhaskaran, a Class IX student of Chirec International School, has invented a ‘ParkPatrol’ smart parking solution for detecting unauthorised parking. Describing the device, he said, “Illegal parking has become very common in our society. Due to that, citizens face hardship in parking their vehicles. So, to address the perennial issue of unauthorised or incorrect vehicle parking, I have come up with ParkPatrol. By deploying cameras equipped with computer vision algorithms, the system automatically detects vehicles that are parked in violation of community parking rules, such as blocking driveways, occupying reserved spaces, or parking in no-parking zones. Once an infringement is identified, the system immediately sends notifications to the vehicle owner, alerting them to the violation, as well as to community security personnel for prompt action. This innovative solution not only helps ensure compliance with parking regulations but also reduces the burden on security staff and enhances overall community safety and convenience.”

Mohammed Ibrahim Raza has invented Leeza app that helps detect autism at an early stage. Sharing about his innovation, he said, “Dedicating autism in the early stage is very important but they are many children in our society who do not get proper treatment. There can be several reasons, including lack of accessibility and the treatment being slightly expensive, among others. So to provide easy accessibility, this app was developed.”

“Leeza.app is dedicated to the early detection and intervention of neurodevelopment conditions such as autism, ADHD, and learning difficulties. We utilise advanced AI-powered screening assessments to identify these conditions at an early stage and offer families a predictive understanding of their child's developmental health. Our assessments provide a clear indication of the likelihood of conditions like autism, empowering parents to take timely action. This application also provides a complete support system for families following our initial screening assessments,” he said.

“Our services are designed to guide families through every step of the process including free consultation, free formal diagnosis assessment and therapy programmes. Recognising the importance of parental involvement, we are also providing training programmes, which empower parents to become independent caregivers. In addition to therapeutic services, Leeza.app offers a range of certification courses including short-term courses (three to six days) and long-term diploma courses. Our innovation was showcased in the recent TSIC’s flagship Intinta Innovator Program and we were assured by the Innovation Cell that they will provide us support in taking this forward,” Ibrahim added.