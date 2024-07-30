Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: High bacteria levels in River Seine force organisers to postpone triathlon event
- First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy
- Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
Just In
Even last journey is annoying here
Peddapalli: Manthani town known as Mantrapuri, the village crematorium itself is a proof of the mistakes made by the previous rulers.Manthani...
Peddapalli: Manthani town known as Mantrapuri, the village crematorium itself is a proof of the mistakes made by the previous rulers.
Manthani Municipality does not care about cleanliness at all and the people of the area are angry with the civic body because they are not able to conduct last rites with dignity. The relatives of the deceased face many difficulties as the previous government spent crores of rupees on unnecessary expenses but the condition of the crematorium is in bad condition.
In many parts of the joint district, the graveyards have necessary sheds and there is a system of benches for sitting, but on the banks of Godavari in Manthani, there is no such arrangement.
No work is done in the name of floods, at least the surroundings are not cleaned and if someone dies during the rainy season, the last rites are done in the rain.
Doing so has become a problem for the relatives of the deceased. Former deputy sarpanch Enumula Satish Kumar wants the municipality to focus on the development and cleanliness of the crematorium instead of paying attention to the publicity.