Even last journey is annoying here

Peddapalli: Manthani town known as Mantrapuri, the village crematorium itself is a proof of the mistakes made by the previous rulers.

Manthani Municipality does not care about cleanliness at all and the people of the area are angry with the civic body because they are not able to conduct last rites with dignity. The relatives of the deceased face many difficulties as the previous government spent crores of rupees on unnecessary expenses but the condition of the crematorium is in bad condition.

In many parts of the joint district, the graveyards have necessary sheds and there is a system of benches for sitting, but on the banks of Godavari in Manthani, there is no such arrangement.

No work is done in the name of floods, at least the surroundings are not cleaned and if someone dies during the rainy season, the last rites are done in the rain.

Doing so has become a problem for the relatives of the deceased. Former deputy sarpanch Enumula Satish Kumar wants the municipality to focus on the development and cleanliness of the crematorium instead of paying attention to the publicity.