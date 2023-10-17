Even PM Modi's State of Gujarat lacks 24-hour power supply- KCR

Sircilla: Stating that the BRS government had rejected the conditions of the Centre to fix motors to electricity meters, the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that even in the State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there was no facility of 24-hour power supply.



Addressing a public meeting in Sircilla, Chandrashekar Rao said that the Prime Minister Modi said he will stop Rs 30,000 crore to the State if government does not implement the orders to fix meters to motors. “We did not care the orders and asked him to keep the Rs 30,000 crore with himself but did not allow meters to the pumpsets,” said Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the Telangana was the only state to provide 24-hour free power supply in the country and even the Prime Minister’s state has no facility of 24-hour power supply.

The BRS chief cautioned the people with the TPCC Chief’s comment of three-hour power supply. Rao said, “The Congress president says three-hour power enough and KCR is wasting the power? Is KCR wasting the power? Should there be 24 hours power or just three hours?” People are in favour of giving 24-hour power supply, the BRS chief said.

The BRS chief said that people of Sircilla were fortunate that they had KT Rama Rao as MLA. “Rama Rao is also the textile minister and he fights with me and fulfil needs of the weavers bringing money. He has changed the lives of weavers and now they are living happily. I will not talk about Rama Rao because it is like praising myself. You know better about Rama Rao. I will take steps to take up development work in the constituency,” he said.

The Chief minister targeted those who burnt the Bathukamma saris. He said that the Bathukamma saris were brought with an aim to make the weavers stand on their feet but few burnt them. Who asked them to take the saris, he questioned.

The BRS chief also talked on the manifest and said that the party did not talk lies. He said the party made promises based on the revenues of the state. He recalled how the Kalyanalaskhmi scheme was started with Rs 50,000 which went up to Rs 1,16,000 and also pensions which were started with Rs 1,000 and which will be made Rs 5,000 in the next five years.