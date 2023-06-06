Even without Centre’s help, IT sector thrives in TS: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana achieved a remarkable growth of 31.44 percent in the Information Technology industry both in terms of exports and in the creation of job opportunities.



A total of 1,27,594 new jobs were generated this fiscal year. During the fiscal year 2013-14, the IT exports from Telangana was of Rs 57, 258 crore, according to the IT Annual Report which was released by IT Minister K T Rama Rao here on Monday.

KTR said the state made a significant contribution to the creation of software jobs in the country, accounting for 44 percent of the total during the last fiscal year. One in every three jobs created in 2021-22 was attributed to Telangana, he said.

Despite the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lack of support from the Central government, and the cancellation of the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project, Telangana successfully recorded these accomplishments.

“This is only the beginning. I urge the youth to seize all the opportunities that come their way in Telangana. While relocating to Telangana may pose a challenge for youth from other states, it should be a blessing for the youth of Telangana,” emphasised Rama Rao.

Hyderabad is not just a cosmopolitan city; it has become a global city. Numerous corporate giants have established their largest or second-largest campuses in Hyderabad. In addition to expanding their operations and facilities, the city has witnessed the construction of many iconic structures, stated the Minister.

The Telangana Government is actively promoting employment opportunities and the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the state, aiming to create IT powerhouses like Hyderabad.The introduction of the Rural Technology Policy further supports progress in Tier-2 cities and rural areas, fostering economic growth and creating more opportunities for professionals. The IT, E&C Department has initiated the establishment of IT Towers/Incubation Centres in cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar, attracting investments and driving growth.

The advancements and achievements in the Information Technology sector will have a cascading effect on other industries. The ripple effect will be seen in the residential construction sector, transportation, entertainment, hospitality, and various other sectors, added the Minister.