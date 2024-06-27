Every help given by the government in floods should fill the morale of the people: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Badradrikothgudem distic: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and District In-charge Minister Roads Buildings and Cinematography Matyulu Komatireddy Venkatareddy, Revenue, Home Affairs during a review meeting organized at IDOC office conference hall on Thursday on flood preparedness and relief measures.Construction and Information Civil Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture, Marketing, Corporation, Textile and Handloom Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated. First *District Collector Jitesh V. Patil briefed the ministers about the precautionary measures taken and the measures taken against the floods.

* Later, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that no loss of life should occur due to the floods.Officers were ordered. The minister said that all the officials in the district are aware of the floods and should prepare an action plan accordingly and provide better facilities and services to the people than the previous government. He said that every aid given by the government to the flood victims should be in a way that fills the morale of the people. The authorities should complete all arrangements to meet the stories.He said that sufficient launches should be arranged. He added that the government does not think at all in providing the facilities required by the people.

* Later District In-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy said* In case of emergency, Roads Buildings Department and Panchayat Raj Departments should be vigilant and take up speedy repairs to drainages and roads to ensure that people do not face any problem. Similarly floodsThe Minister suggested that the Health Department should take measures to protect people from seasonal diseases when they come. The minister said that the special officials of all the villages should coordinate the people on floods.

* Later, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said* He ordered the authorities to take adequate precautions to prevent the loss of life and property damage to the farmers due to Godavari floods. anythingWe want the authorities to be ready to deal with the floods that our efficiency will come out only when the calamity occurs.

* Later, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said* He ordered the authorities to make available suitable motors to lift the water into Godavari so that flood water does not reach the surroundings of Bhadrachalam Ramalaya. When any problem arises in the flood affected area, the officials do not look to the orders of the higher authoritiesHe asked to take prompt decisions and take proper precautions to avoid any damage. The minister asked the officials of all departments to deal effectively with the floods in coordination. The minister said that the police department should be alert and rescue those caught in the floods and provide food items.

In this program, Kottagudem Constituency Legislators, Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao, Bhadrachalam Constituency Legislators,Dr Tellam Venkatarao, Ashwaraopet MLA Jarey Adinarayana, Illandu Constituency MLA Koram Kanakaiah, Vaira Constituency MLA Ramdas Naik, MLC Chintapandu Naveen, ZP Chairman Kanchikacharla Chandrasekhar, District SP Rohit Raj, Additional Collector Venugopal, ITDA PO Rahul and others participated .