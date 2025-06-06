“Every School-Age Child Must Be in School” – Headmaster Timmareddy Leads Enrollment Drive in Medikonda

Gadwal: As part of the ‘Badi Bata’ (School Enrollment Drive) launched across Telangana today, Timmareddy, the Headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School in Medikonda, emphasized that every school-age child must be in school and should not be forced into labor under any circumstances.

In an active effort to bring children back to school, Headmaster Timmareddy, along with a team of school teachers, visited the homes of children who have not yet enrolled or returned to school. This door-to-door campaign is part of the government's larger mission to ensure 100% school enrollment and retention.

Speaking on the occasion, Timmareddy announced that from this academic year onwards, all high school classes will be conducted in a newly constructed school building. He noted that the school had previously faced significant challenges due to the lack of classrooms, which affected the smooth conduct of academic sessions. However, with the new building now ready, the school is prepared to offer a better and more structured learning environment.

In addition to academics, students will also receive training in technical education and sports, giving them holistic exposure and opportunities to excel in various fields. “We aim to utilize all available resources to provide quality education and develop skills among students,” said the headmaster.

He urged parents and guardians to take advantage of these improved facilities and ensure that every school-age child in the village returns to school and continues their education.

Along with Headmaster Timmareddy, several teachers and community leaders participated in the program, including teachers Ramanaidu, Narsimhulu, Abel, Jagadeesh, Ruth, Anupama, and Model School Committee Chairperson Radhamma. Their collective participation reflects a strong community commitment to promoting education and preventing child labor in the region.

This initiative is aligned with the Telangana government’s broader goal to strengthen the public education system through infrastructure development, awareness programs, and community involvement.