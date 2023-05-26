Every section of society suffering in BRS rule: Bhatti Vikramarka

Mahabubnagar: Marking the successful completion of 800 kilometers of People’s March padayatra from Adilabad to Jadcherla constituency by Congress Legislative Party Leader (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka, a grand public meeting was held in the town on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhindar Singh Sukhu, took part as the chief guest and other senior Congress leaders including TPCC president Revanth Reddy, TPCC general secretary and Jadhcerla constituency in charge Janampally Anirudh Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mallu Ravi and others attended the meeting held at the Government Degree College grounds in Jadcherla on Thursday.

Bhatti Vikramarka, who started his padayatra from Adilabad had completed 800 kilomters upto Jadcherla on Thrusday, from here the CLP leader will pass through Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and finally expected to concluded his padayatra in Khammam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the people of Telangana have faced many hardships under the atrocious and draconian rule of the BRS party.

He said people are suffering due to lack of employment, farmers are suffering due to lack of irrigation water and many are complaining that government had snatched their lands in the name of projects at throwaway prices and many had not even got compensation for their lands lost under various projects and are being suppressed and harassed.

“Every section of people in the state is suffering because of the BRS party’s misrule during the past 9 years.

The BRS party has ruined the people of this State by letting the state buried under heavy debts.Farmers and peasants and the unemployed are suffering as the government has completely failed to address their woes. Under the BRS rule the people have lost their rights and freedom, Bhatti said.

If anyone questions the government then they are put in jail and harassed. The time has come for this government to go and the people are eagerly waiting for the Congress to come and rescue them. “Once the Congress party comes to power, we will make sure each and every section of society gets justice and pave way for the all- round development in the State,” said the CLP leader.

The public meeting was arranged grandly by the TPCC general secretary and Jadhcerla in charge Janampally Anirudh Reddy.

With huge hoardings and arrangements were made to accommodate more than one lakh people at the Government Degree College grounds.

The Congress leaders gathered public from various villages surrounding the Jadcherla constituency and made the public meeting a grand success.