Everyone should exercise right to vote: CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: There is no greater weapon than vote, hence everyone should exercise their right to vote, said State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj here on Tuesday at the launch of 2K run to create awareness on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), an initiative of the Election Commission of India for voter education and promoting voter literacy in India.

The participants in the run, which took off at Botanical Gardens, Kondapur, enthusiastically took part while holding placards with slogans like ‘I vote for sure’, ‘Vote for a strong country’, etc. People from various sections of society voluntarily joined in the run. They included officers, senior citizens, transgenders, youth, Divyang, members of walkers’ associations, cyclists’ associations, police, students, among others.

Vikas Raj, after flagging off the run, said everyone should utilise the right to vote which is the most important feature in a democracy. He advised people to vote voluntarily, and that they should not succumb to allurements and utilise their vote to strengthen democracy.

The CEO pointed out that there are 3.3 crore voters in the State. “If people don’t utilise the right to exercise their franchise, their votes will be wasted,” he said.

Vikas Raj advised youngsters aged 18 years to include their names in the voter list by utilising the opportunity provided by the Election Commission. He said the election code of conduct is in force across the State. “Action will be taken on violations of the code after examining them. People as responsible citizens should lodge complaints against code violations through cVIGIL app after downloading it on their mobiles. Action will be taken within 100 minutes of receiving complaints after conducting an enquiry,” he added.

Hyderabad district Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose described the ballot as more powerful than bullet “as our vote will determine the country’s future”.

He expressed anguish that although Hyderabad was ahead in all respects, the voting rate in the city never crossed 50%. “Although it is a city with educated people, they are reluctant to vote. People should check whether their names are included in the voter list; if their names are not on the list they can apply by April 15 in Form VI and exercise their right to vote voluntarily on May 13; they should also encourage others to vote by creating awareness,” he pointed out.

Ranga Reddy district collector Shashank said the Serilingampally constituency was a big one with over seven lakh voters, and that they should show that they are ahead not only in earnings and education, but also in discharging their social responsibility. He said all facilities are being provided in polling centres. “People should download voter Helpline app and check their details in the voter service portal. Everyone should discuss about the importance of voting,” he said.

Those present at the run included Ranga Reddy additional collector Pratibha Singh, Serilingampally GHMC zonal commissioner Sneha Sabarish, among others.