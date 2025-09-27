  • Menu
Ex DSP Nalini threatens live samadhi if dues not cleared by Navami

Bhongir: Former DSP Domakonda Nalini, currently battling rheumatoid arthritis, posted a dying declaration on Facebook, stating that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy does not resolve her long-pending subsistence allowance by Navami, she will opt for live samadhi.

She blamed her plight on the earlier Congress government, which suspended and harassed her despite her exemplary record, and accused Revanth of indifference even after she submitted a report 21 months ago. She described the government’s delay in clearing her file as cruel and likened any eventual death to government murder, with her Facebook posts as testimony.

