Ex Gujarat CM Vaghela calls on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

It is reported that the duo had discussed about the country's politics at present and current national issues. It is to mention here that former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy met KCR last week.

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and former Union Minister Sri @ShankersinhBapu met with Chief Minister Sri Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The leaders have discussed country's politics and current national issues. pic.twitter.com/jqfodvZLUj — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) September 16, 2022

The meeting between the two comes at a time when Telangana Chief Minister is seeking support from all opposition parties to come up with an alternative to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Earlier in September, KCR was in Bihar to meet the counterpart and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, where the two discussed the possibility of a coalition and who could be the leader of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It is to be noted that KCR is also pondering the launch of a national party in the near future.