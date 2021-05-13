Ex Minister Etela Rajender meets BJP MP

Hyderabad: Former Minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday met TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas and his son, the BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind and raised speculations in the political circles.

The TRS leader who was recently dropped from the cabinet by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is on a meeting spree. He has met several political leaders after he was axed from the cabinet. Rajender, who is eyeing his future politics, is keen to meet with the leaders of other parties. It is learnt that Rajender had discussions with them for about two hours on the alleged land grab charges, appeal for a sitting judge probe and to plan out for future politics.

Rajender said that he would take a decision whether to contest again from his Huzurabad constituency or not. For this he is busy meeting with leaders of all other key parties like the congress and the BJP in Telangana. He had met the Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the city. It is now said that Rajender would soon meet with BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay. Those who had come out of TRS during the last six years have also met Rajender expressing solidarity.