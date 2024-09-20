Ex MLA pleads: Do not demolish BRS party office until apex court verdict

Nalgonda: Former Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy stated that they would respect the Telangana High Court’s decision regarding the BRS party office in Nalgonda. He requested that the district party office not be demolished in haste until the High Court’s decision is issued.

Speaking at a media meeting held at the BRS Party Office in VT Colony, Nalgonda, on Thursday, he, along with former ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, BRS state leaders Cheruku Sudhakar Niranjanvali, and Cheera Pankaj Yadav, explained that they had purchased one acre of land from Agro Company in compliance with regulations and with the approval of the then cabinet.

Reddy pointed out that after the new government came to power, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, out of spite against their party, instructed officials to demolish the party office in several meetings.

He mentioned that although they had submitted the required documents to the municipality and requested permission for the party office construction, they were misled by being told that no permissions were granted for any party office.

He said that when they were served with notices by the municipality, they offered to pay fines and requested permission for construction, but the request was rejected due to the minister’s orders. He clarified that they had no choice but to approach the High Court, but the court’s verdict was not in their favour.

Bhupal Reddy criticised certain Congress leaders, claiming that they were attempting to demolish the party office with JCBs and bulldozers even before receiving a copy of the judgment.

He stated that they would appeal to the higher court as soon as they received the judgment copy and requested officials not to demolish the BRS party office until then. He also requested the District Collector to use the party office for government needs and meetings until a decision is made by the higher court.

He questioned whether similar regulations would be enforced on all party offices in the district, as none of them have official permissions. He criticized the Congress leaders for adopting the same ‘bulldozer culture’ they criticise the BJP for.