Excess rains observed across all mandals in RR

RANGAREDDY: While the district administration in Rangareddy is busy dealing with measures to check the outbreak of seasonal maladies in several villages and municipalities, showers continue to hold a firm grip over the region, with almost all the mandals having crossed the mark of excess rainfall as on August 31.

“By Sunday, the month’s actual rainfall has reached 612.0 millimeters in the district as against the normal showers of 394.8 mm,” according to the report issued by the district meteorological department.

Almost all the 27 mandals in the district has received excess rainfall as on 31 August with every mandal recording at least 18 days of showers this month while the cumulative rainy days was brought to 40 days ever since the monsoon set into motion. On Sunday, a total 33.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the district.

Serilingampally mandal tops the list with 751.1 mm cumulative rainfall received as on 31, August followed by Shabad (719.6 mm), Chevella (712.4 mm), Shamshabad (711.7 mm) and Maheshwaram (705.6 mm) showers during the same period. Serilingampally even fared well this time in terms of receiving the most number of rainy days with 18 days receiving showers this month, followed by Shankarpally where a similar number of days witnessed the blessings of the rain god.

Meanwhile, Rangareddy District Collector C Narayan Reddy asked the officials of Medical and Health Department, municipalities and Panchayat Raj departments to square-off the situation arising out of the outbreak of seasonal maladies in the district.

The Collector asked the officials to identify the areas where the highest number of dengue cases have been reported and take extensive sanitation measures like fogging and residual spraying to check further spread of seasonal maladies like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The Collector also wanted the officials to spread awareness regarding the seasonal health complications due to the untidy environment close to their habitats. He instructed the Municipal and Panchayat Raj officials to ensure timely removal of garbage even from vacant plots.