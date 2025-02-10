Excise minister lays stone for devt works

Mahabubangar: Minister for Excise and Tourism, Jupally Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone for several key development projects in Peddakothapalli mandal on Sunday. These projects, aimed at improving roads and public facilities, have been sanctioned with crores of rupees under his leadership in the Kollapur constituency.

During the ceremony, Minister Jupally emphasized the government’s commitment to developing rural infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the people in the region. He stated that these projects would help strengthen connectivity, road safety, and essential public services.

One of the major projects inaugurated was the BT road construction from Kalvakol village to Tirnampally village, for which ₹2.30 crore has been allocated. This road is expected to enhance transportation facilities and provide better connectivity between villages. Along with the road, a side drainage system will also be built with an additional ₹40 lakh, ensuring proper water management and preventing waterlogging issues. In Chennapuravupalli village, the minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads, with a budget of ₹20 lakh. The new roads will provide better mobility and safer commuting options for the residents.

A significant development initiative was also launched at Nayinipalli Maisamma temple, where 16 additional rooms will be constructed to provide accommodation facilities for devotees. This project, worth ₹3 crore, aims to improve the infrastructure at the temple, making it more convenient for pilgrims visiting the shrine.