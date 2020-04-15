Excise police conducts raids on liquor shops in Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet

Mahabubnagar: The excise police of Achampet in Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet district conducted extensive raids in various tandas and destroyed the illicit liquor manufacturing dens and arrested many for the excise and prohibition acts of the government.

In Achampet the excise police conducted raids in Devadarikunta tanda & Kamsanpally tanda of Telkapally mandal and seized 30 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed liquor manufacturing dens located at 10 places in both the tandas. The police also destroyed (800) litres of jaggery wash and arrested as many as 10 persons involved in the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

In Narayanpet, the excise police after receiving a tip-off waylaid an auto-rickshaw carrying 680 kgs of black jaggery, spatikam and Navasagarm and seized the auto and other items from 3 persons. The police also took another 3 persons for carrying jaggery and other items meant for the preparation of illicit liquor and seized 2 bikes and arrested them.

While informing this Narayanpet CI Ramanaiah said that 3 persons in an auto rikshaw were regularly smuggling the black jaggery from Karnataka state and supplying the same to various tandas for the manufacture of country liquor. "As there is no liquor available due to lockdown many people in the tandas are resorting to illicit liquor manufacturing.

This kind of illicit liquor manufacturing and sale is illegal and we will not spare anyone involved in such acts and will book them all under Preventive detection act if they do not mend their ways," warned the CI.