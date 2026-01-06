Expedite compassionate appointments: SCCL GM

Kothagudem: The General Manager (Personnel), Welfare and CSR of The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), GV Kiran Kumar, on Monday hosted a review with heads of personnel departments from all areas through a video conference. He directed officials to expedite compassionate appointments and terminal benefits, and instructed that monthly reports on compassionate appointments, quarters counselling and gratuity cases be submitted on time.

During the interaction, Kiran Kumar took up area-wise status of pending compassionate appointments, the process of updating details of former employees whose dependents were appointed on compassionate grounds in the Employee Personal Record (EPR), the condition of company quarters, the monthly quarters counselling system, and matters related to gratuity.

Emphasising employee welfare, he said there should be no delay in addressing welfare-related issues and that all matters must be completed promptly in accordance with rules and regulations. aThe GM also advised former Singareni employees who have not yet submitted their life certificates to CMPF/CPRMS to do so at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted pension and medical benefits. He said life certificates can be submitted using the ‘Jeevan Pramaan for Life Certificate’ and ‘Aadhaar Face RD’ Android applications, directly at CMPF/CPRMS offices, or through nearby MeeSeva centres.