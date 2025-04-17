Expedite pending railway works, Aruna tells officials

Mahbubnagar: In a high-level review meeting with Railway officials, BJP MP DK Aruna directed them to expedite pending railway works and resolve related issues at the earliest.

The review meeting held at the Mahabubnagar camp office, focused on the status and progress of various ongoing and pending railway projects in the parliamentary constituency.

Key topics discussed included the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and doubling of railway tracks. Special emphasis was placed on land acquisition hurdles, which are hampering the progress of several infrastructure works. Discussions were held on doubling works from Mothinagar, New Gunj, TD Gutta, Veerannapet, and Polytechnic College areas, which are facing delays due to land acquisition issues. Land acquisition-related challenges in Mahabubnagar and Devarakadra areas for ROBs and doubling works were also reviewed.

Crucial discussions were held on the difficulties caused by railway gates in Thimmasanipally and Bokkalonipally, where the MP stressed the urgent need for ROBs to ease public inconvenience. Similarly, the establishment of a pipeline under the railway track in Deverapalli under Makthal constituency was discussed.

In Devarakadra, progress on the ROB, and in Kaukuntla, the RUB was reviewed, along with other issues along the railway track. The delay in the Dokur RUB work was also examined.

MP DK Aruna brought several local public issues to the attention of the officials, urging them to find immediate solutions.

Railway officials assured that all possible efforts would be made to resolve the highlighted issues promptly. The review meeting saw the participation of senior railway officials including Sanjay Kumar, D. Jagadish, MNS Raju, Mahabubnagar RDO Enumula Naveen, Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy EE Dilip Kumar, AEE Rokmender Reddy, DEE Jaipal Reddy, AEE Sivanand, and Surveyor P. Raghavender, among others. Several railway department engineers and officers were also present.