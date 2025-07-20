Expert committee submits caste census report to CM

Hyderabad: The Independent Expert Committee which has been set up to study the caste census submitted a 300-page report to the state government on Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Expert committee to study the differences between urban and rural areas. The government is ready to take steps to ensure that all deserving people get the benefits of the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said and added that the committee should also identify the needs of the people and give appropriate suggestions.

According to the results of this survey, the total number of households in the state are 1,15,71,457. A total of 3,55,50,759 people from 1,12,36,849 (97.10%) families have registered their details in this survey. The survey disclosed that SCs constituted 61,91,294 SCs (17.42%), STs - 37,08,408 (10.43%), BCs- 2,00,37,668 BCs (56.36%) and 56,13,389 (15.89%) belonging to other castes in the state.

The 11-member committee headed by Justice P Sudarshan Reddy submitted the report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and held a meeting attended by ministers and top officials. The expert committee said that the caste survey conducted by the state government is scientific, authentic and reliable. The committee opined that the survey would become a role model for the country.

The Telangana state government has conducted a social, economic and caste survey for the first time in the country with the aim of social justice and empowerment of all communities.

The state government has constituted an 11-member independent expert working group under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Judge Sudarshan Reddy to study the survey results and analyze the survey data to enable policy decisions to be made. The expert committee was entrusted with the responsibility of analyzing the survey results and submitting a detailed report. The committee, which met in various stages, found that the data collection method was meticulous. It suggested that it would help in formulating government policies as well as improving the policies currently in force, and would help in improving social justice, social empowerment and the advancement of the backward and weaker sections of society.