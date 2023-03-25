Explosion works at Cable bridge at Manair dam trigger panic among residents

Karimnagar: People are worried over explosions carried out as part of the works of Manair River Front from Manair dam to the cable bridge at a cost of around Rs 308 crore in Karimnagar. As platform work continues day and night, the residents of the nearby areas are being bombarded by blasting done to remove stones. The roofs of the existing buildings are damaged at Housing Board Colony near Alugunoor main road.

The work related to 2.6 km platform with a depth of three meters is going on. Sand in Manair River has been removed. To remove inner and upper rocks blasting with gelatin sticks is being done. When they explode, there is a huge noise, the rock shatters and the vibration reaches far.

The residents of the Housing Board Colony say that the houses on the bypass road developing fixing cracks, they are afraid of the collapse of old buildings. A shop window was cracked due to the vibrations of the explosion. Alugunoor area residents said that the sound of gelatins and explosions causing panic. Appropriate measures have to be taken until the works are completed, they said.

Sridhar Reddy, the owner of a bakery, told The Hans India that due to the excessive blasting, the shop's glasses were broken due to vibrations and the slabs were cracked. The owner of a xerox centre Krishna Reddy said that the residents are worried due to regular explosions causing extreme noise pollution. Ganga, a housewife from Manakondur, a nearby village, said that she could not sleep as the explosions were happening even at night. Social workers Urumalla Viswam said that due to these blastings, the survival of the cable-stayed bridge, which is being built ambitiously with the people, has become questionable and the traffic from on the bridge will be dangerous.

Mining AD Satyanarayana said that the entire blasting system is being looked after by the police department and according to the Explosives Act of 1862, the whole department is looking after what kind of instruments they are using for blasting.