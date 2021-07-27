Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Explosives seized from an old building in Vikarabad

The police have seized a large scale of explosives from an old building here at Vikarabad
x

The police have seized a large scale of explosives from an old building here at Vikarabad

Highlights

  • Explosive material seized in a building in Vikarabad
  • The building belongs to the irrigation department

The police have seized a large scale of explosives from an old building here at Vikarabad. They said that the building belongs to the irrigation department and the explosive material such detonator, gelantin liquid and a huge quantity of wire were left unprotected in the building.

The raid comes after a 19-year-old injured himself in a detonator blast in his house on Sunday. The boy told the police he got the detonator from the storeroom of the irrigation department a year ago.

Around 3,000 detonators, 1,158 gelatin sticks were seized by the police. They registered a case and sent a letter to the irrigation department pertaining to the explosive material seeking response on why it had been kept in unprotected manner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X