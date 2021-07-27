Explosives seized from an old building in Vikarabad

The police have seized a large scale of explosives from an old building here at Vikarabad. They said that the building belongs to the irrigation department and the explosive material such detonator, gelantin liquid and a huge quantity of wire were left unprotected in the building.

The raid comes after a 19-year-old injured himself in a detonator blast in his house on Sunday. The boy told the police he got the detonator from the storeroom of the irrigation department a year ago.

Around 3,000 detonators, 1,158 gelatin sticks were seized by the police. They registered a case and sent a letter to the irrigation department pertaining to the explosive material seeking response on why it had been kept in unprotected manner.