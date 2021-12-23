Facilities are being improved at Hyderabad zoo: Indra Karan Reddy

Minister Indra Karan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated several facilities at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Reddy opened modernized Safari Gate along with the Command Control Room for Bird Aviation and CCTV cameras at the Zoo. Wild dogs were also subsequently released into the enclosures.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that Nehru Zoo Park provides knowledge along with fun to children and adults as well."The zoo is regularly visited by thousands of visitors. We are improving new facilities at the Zoo from time to time in this order. Enclosures were naturally set up in the zoo to attract bird lovers, we have included 680 rare species of birds found in Asia, Australia, Africa and South America," he said. He continued that a new bird aviary has been set up in the zoo at a cost of Rs 1.33 crore.

The minister said a command control room with 200 cc cameras has been set up at the zoo to improve security, continuous surveillance, study of visitors' movements and animal movements.

"More CCTV cameras will be installed at a phased manner in the zoo park which is spread over 380 acres.In the second phase, 250 cc cameras will be set up. The Central Zoo Authority has provided Rs.1.6 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras," the minister said.