Faculty of Palem Autonomous Degree College Meet Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor

NagarKurnool: The principal of Palem Autonomous Degree College, Dr. P. Ramulu, along with faculty members, met the Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Prof. G.N. Srinivas, to extend their New Year greetings.

During the meeting, they requested the Vice-Chancellor’s approval for the release of degree results, marking the first time after the college attained autonomous status.

Later, they also met the university registrar, Prof. D. Chennappa, and presented him with a bouquet, extending their New Year wishes.

The delegation included Vice-Principal Padmaja, Dr. Varkala Srinivasulu, Dr. Nagaraju, Shiva, Dr. Sushma, B. Venkatesh, and Kavitha, among other faculty members.

