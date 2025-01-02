Live
- China adds 10 US companies to unreliable entities list
- Telangana Government Announces January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' to Celebrate Savitribai Phule's Legacy
- Mithali Raj Supports AP’s Social Media Kindness Campaign
- Sajad Lone files PIL for fair police verification and rights of citizens
- Global Type 1 diabetes market to reach $9.9 bn by 2033: Report
- Record on New Year’s Eve, KSBCL Records Over Rs. 308 Crore in Liquor Sales
- Software Engineer from Hassan Dies by Suicide
- BJP is Politicising Contractor’s Suicide Case to Target Priyank Kharge- Bhandari
- India’s Solar Revolution, Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana to Transform Energy Sector
- Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Criticises Congress Leadership, Raises Corruption Allegations in Karnataka
Just In
Faculty of Palem Autonomous Degree College Meet Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor
Highlights
The principal of Palem Autonomous Degree College, Dr. P. Ramulu, along with faculty members, met the Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Prof. G.N. Srinivas, to extend their New Year greetings.
NagarKurnool: The principal of Palem Autonomous Degree College, Dr. P. Ramulu, along with faculty members, met the Vice-Chancellor of Palamuru University, Prof. G.N. Srinivas, to extend their New Year greetings.
During the meeting, they requested the Vice-Chancellor’s approval for the release of degree results, marking the first time after the college attained autonomous status.
Later, they also met the university registrar, Prof. D. Chennappa, and presented him with a bouquet, extending their New Year wishes.
The delegation included Vice-Principal Padmaja, Dr. Varkala Srinivasulu, Dr. Nagaraju, Shiva, Dr. Sushma, B. Venkatesh, and Kavitha, among other faculty members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS