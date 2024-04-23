Faculty students celebrated english literature day in Government Degree College

Nagarkurnool: World English Literature Day celebrations were celebrated in Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

On this occasion, College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that since the world writer William Shakespeare's birthday and death are on the same day, english literature day will be celebrated in his memory.

In this program, the faculty and students paid tribute to the portrait of William Shakespeare by garlanding it.

Later, the Principal said that English education is very necessary in the current times and advised the students to make it compulsory to learn English along with their mother tongue. She said that if you learn English, you can work and live anywhere in the world.

She said that Shakespeare's English works were written very richly. Vice Principal Sheikh Khazabi Lecturers and others participated in this program