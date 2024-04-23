  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Faculty students celebrated english literature day in Government Degree College

Faculty students celebrated english literature day in Government Degree College
x
Highlights

World English Literature Day celebrations were celebrated in Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool: World English Literature Day celebrations were celebrated in Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

On this occasion, College Principal Qamar Shahjahan Sultana said that since the world writer William Shakespeare's birthday and death are on the same day, english literature day will be celebrated in his memory.

In this program, the faculty and students paid tribute to the portrait of William Shakespeare by garlanding it.

Later, the Principal said that English education is very necessary in the current times and advised the students to make it compulsory to learn English along with their mother tongue. She said that if you learn English, you can work and live anywhere in the world.

She said that Shakespeare's English works were written very richly. Vice Principal Sheikh Khazabi Lecturers and others participated in this program

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X