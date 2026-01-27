Fake car sale sparks public outrage in Nacharam

Hyderabad: A pre-owned car dealer was booked for allegedly publishing a fraudulent advertisement on social media, leading to chaos and public outrage at Nacharam on Monday. Roshan, a resident of Mallapur, had announced a Republic Day special offer claiming that 50 cars would be sold for just Rs 26,000 each.

Drawn by the attractive pricing, a large crowd gathered outside his premises from the early hours. However, only 10 vehicles were present on-site. When the throng grew and customers questioned the availability, the dealer failed to provide clarification and withdrew from the deal. Frustrated by the deception, several individuals vandalised cars parked nearby.

Nacharam police quickly arrived to bring the situation under control and took the dealer into custody. A case has been registered against him for misleading the public, and further investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of the fraud.