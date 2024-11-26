Fake Doctor Arrested in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a fake doctor running a hospital in Hayathnagar has been exposed. The individual, identified as Rajesh, was operating a clinic under the name "Swetha Homeopathy" without proper medical qualifications.

Acting on credible information, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the police conducted a raid and apprehended Rajesh. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been practicing as a doctor and treating unsuspecting patients without any legitimate credentials or training.

Authorities have sealed the clinic and launched a detailed inquiry into the case. Officials have urged the public to verify the credentials of medical professionals before seeking treatment to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent activities.

This incident highlights the growing need for stringent checks and monitoring of medical practitioners to ensure public safety. Further legal action against the accused is underway.