Family dubs suicide of married woman as murder

Suryapet: The death of a married woman has created a sensation in the town, with the victim’s family alleging that it is a case of murder made to look like suicide. The deceased has been identified as Bathula Lakshmi (34), a resident of Suryapet. Lakshmi was married to Bathula Veerababu about ten years ago. Three years ago, Veerababu left for Canada, leaving his wife and their two children in Suryapet. According to Lakshmi’s family members, he neither took his wife and children with him nor made any serious effort to reunite them, keeping them back in Suryapet. The family alleged that Veerababu has been living with another young woman in Canada. Because of this, frequent disputes reportedly took place between the husband and wife. Two days ago, Veerababu returned from Canada to Suryapet, and Lakshmi questioned him over his behavior and neglect.

On Saturday midnight, Lakshmi was found hanging. However, her relatives have alleged that she was actually murdered and that the incident was staged to look like a suicide. They suspect the involvement of her husband and his mother in the crime. The family members also alleged that they were threatened and warned not to come out and speak about the incident. Demanding justice, Lakshmi’s family has urged the district Superintendent of Police to personally intervene in the case and ensure a fair and thorough investigation. They said the truth must come out and the guilty should be punished.