Family members of six corona patients shifted to isolation in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The officials of Special Team on Thursday shifted the members of six families affected by coronavirus in Nalgonda town to the isolation center after conducting medical tests at the District Government Hospital in Nalgonda.

The family members ventured into argument with the officials and refused to cooperate with them while they were being shifted to the Government Hospital in Nalgonda.

After giving counseling to them, the officials shifted them to the hospital in ambulances.

Speaking to the media, DMHO Kondal Rao informed that so far six corona positive cases were reported in the district and the results of six more Nizamuddin returnees are yet to come.

All the persons, who attended the religious meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, were identified and shifted to fever hospital at Hyderabad for conducting tests. The samples of family members of corona positive cases were also sent to Hyderabad for test, he added.

The medical staff is collecting the details of the persons, who were closely moved with corona positive persons. He said that quarantine of 82 persons is continuing and urged the people to follow the government lockdown guidelines to prevent themselves from becoming victims of dreadful coronavirus.

Meanwhile, soon after getting information of six corona positive cases in Nalgonda district, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy immediately contacted District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, SP AV Ranganath and DMHO Kondal Rao over phone and told them to handle the situation carefully.

He also told them to shift the family members of corona affected persons to the quarantine center by providing proper counseling to them.

The Minister appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the government during the lockdown period to drive away the deadly virus from the State and country.

Stating that all corona positive persons are under government supervision, he informed that rules are being implemented strictly to control the spread of coronavirus.

He appealed to all the victims to come forward voluntarily for undergoing corona tests.