Family rule is going on in Telangana State: BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao

Karimnagar: BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao are looking after their family welfare, instead of people's welfare.



Speaking at a press meet at a private function hall here on Thursday, K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the BJP is conducting various programmes to create awareness among the people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was introduced by the BJP government.

"In the present situation, if the TRS goes for elections, it cannot win even a single seat. Hence, they are provoking the people in the name of region and communalism and creating panic among the people. They are following the rule of divide and rule," he pointed out. Why the TRS is going back in the case of CAA, which supported the BJP during the elections of President and Vice-President and GST, he questioned.

Afraid of Asaduddin Owaisi, who teared the bill papers in the Parliament, the TRS is not supporting the BJP government, Krishna Saagar Rao stated.

The CM do not have mercy on such people, who came to India seeking shelter. When the BJP government is giving permanent shelter to them, KCR wants to throw them back into hell, where they faced severe problems, he criticised.

The TRS, afraid of the BJP, is conducting municipal elections ahead of its schedule. But the BJP will win majority of the seats and will teach the ruling party a fitting lesson, Krishna Saagar Rao added.