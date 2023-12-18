Fans of Telugu Big Boss finalists go on rampage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fans of Big Boss Telugu 7’s winner Pallavi Prashanth and runner-up Amardeep Chowdary went on a rampage damaging cars and TSRTC buses outside Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

A police vehicle, four buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and cars belonging to some of the contestants were vandalised in Jubilee Hills area.

Soon after Prashanth, a farmer and YouTuber, was declared winner by actor Nagarjuna, who hosted the show, the winner’s fans started celebrations. There was an argument between fans of Prashanth and Amardeep, which led to a clash. They attacked a few cars parked near the studio and also pelted stones on a TSRTC bus.

A group also surrounded the car of Amardeep who had come out of the studio and was about to leave with his family members. The fans did not allow the car to move and tried to attack the vehicle. They smashed the car window panes and asked Amardeep to come out. The incident frightened his mother and wife seated in the vehicle. On receipt of the information, police rushed there and dispersed the rival groups by resorting to lathi charge The police escorted Amardeep and his family members to safety.

The fans also vandalised the cars of this season’s contestant Ashwini Sri and previous season’s contestant Geetu Royal.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills Police registered a case in connection with the violence. Police were trying to identify the accused by scanning CCTV footage and video clips circulated on social media.

TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said TSRTC officials have lodged a complaint with the police about the attack on six RTC buses.

Sajjanar said that the attack on RTC buses carrying people to their destination is an attack on society. “TSRTC management will not tolerate such incidents. TSRTC buses are public property and we have a responsibility to protect them,” he said.