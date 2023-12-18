Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Fans of Telugu Big Boss finalists go on rampage in Hyderabad
Fans of Big Boss Telugu 7’s winner Pallavi Prashanth and runner-up Amardeep Chowdary went on a rampage damaging cars and TSRTC buses outside Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night.
Hyderabad: Fans of Big Boss Telugu 7’s winner Pallavi Prashanth and runner-up Amardeep Chowdary went on a rampage damaging cars and TSRTC buses outside Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night.
A police vehicle, four buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and cars belonging to some of the contestants were vandalised in Jubilee Hills area.
Soon after Prashanth, a farmer and YouTuber, was declared winner by actor Nagarjuna, who hosted the show, the winner’s fans started celebrations. There was an argument between fans of Prashanth and Amardeep, which led to a clash. They attacked a few cars parked near the studio and also pelted stones on a TSRTC bus.
A group also surrounded the car of Amardeep who had come out of the studio and was about to leave with his family members. The fans did not allow the car to move and tried to attack the vehicle. They smashed the car window panes and asked Amardeep to come out. The incident frightened his mother and wife seated in the vehicle. On receipt of the information, police rushed there and dispersed the rival groups by resorting to lathi charge The police escorted Amardeep and his family members to safety.
The fans also vandalised the cars of this season’s contestant Ashwini Sri and previous season’s contestant Geetu Royal.
Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills Police registered a case in connection with the violence. Police were trying to identify the accused by scanning CCTV footage and video clips circulated on social media.
TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said TSRTC officials have lodged a complaint with the police about the attack on six RTC buses.
Sajjanar said that the attack on RTC buses carrying people to their destination is an attack on society. “TSRTC management will not tolerate such incidents. TSRTC buses are public property and we have a responsibility to protect them,” he said.