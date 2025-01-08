Live
- PM Modi moved nation from ‘chalta hai’ to ‘hoga kaise nahin' attitude: EAM Jaishankar at 18th PBD meet
- AIADMK expels party leader arrested in POCSO case
- Clarke hails Bumrah as 'best fast bowler ever' across all three formats
- Marcus Rashford’s camp opens talk with AC Milan for loan move: Report
- Dr. V. Narayanan Appointed New ISRO Chairperson: Leading India’s Space Future
- Zambia power utility cautious on increasing generation despite rising water levels in Lake Kariba
- 11 Cases of HMPV Reported in Hyderabad, Telangana
- Centre okays funding for AI Touch to develop AI-driven 5G RAN Platform
- South Korea: Hundreds for, against Yoon's impeachment rally near Presidential residence
- Forest official distributes blankets to tribals
Just In
Farmer surrenders 3 acres of encroached govt land voluntarily
Kumaraswamy occupied and was cultivating 3 acres of government land in village survey number 464
Sircilla: Perhaps it is the first time happened that a person who had illegally occupied a govt land and surrendered the same.
A resident of Sarampalli village of Tangallapally mandal, Sunchula Kumaraswamy surrendered three acres of encroached government land to the government, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha informed.
The Collector held a press conference along with SP Akhil Mahajan on the handover of government land at the integrated district Collectorate here on Tuesday. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said that Kumaraswamy occupied and was cultivating 3 acres of government land in village survey number 464.
The Collector said that if anyone is involved in land encroachment in the district, they should surrender the land to the government voluntarily; these lands will be used for the welfare of the poor people, distribution of house titles to the poor people and construction of Indiramma houses.
The Collector stated that he would issue a demand notice for the recovery of the money availed from the government schemes like Rythu Bandhu, PM Kisan etc. while occupying the government land from2018 to 2023.
It has been revealed that around 250 acres of government land has been acquired in the district so far. He clarified that the process of identification of government lands will continue.