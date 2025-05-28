Farmers Demand Immediate Compensation for Lands Acquired Under Bharatmala Project in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Farmers from several mandals in Jogulamba Gadwal district have urged authorities to immediately release pending compensation for lands acquired under the Bharatmala highway project. The affected mandals include K.T. Doddi, Gattu, Mallakal, Aiza, Vaddipalli, and Rajoli.

Farmers alleged that while land was taken for road construction, compensation has either been delayed or unevenly distributed. Discrepancies in payment amounts between villages have led to widespread dissatisfaction. They pointed out that the compensation is being calculated based on outdated village-wise land registration values, which vary significantly. However, they emphasized that actual land values remain consistent across the region.

“In smaller villages like Gangiman Doddi, Gattu, Thappetla, and Morusu, where past registration rates were low, farmers are receiving significantly less compensation,” farmers stated. “Some villages haven’t even received the first installment yet.”

The farmers demanded that the entire Jogulamba Gadwal district be treated as a single unit for compensation assessment to ensure uniformity and fairness. A representation was submitted to Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, seeking swift resolution.

Responding to their concerns, Lakshminarayana assured the farmers that the compensation issue would be addressed at the earliest and that all dues would be cleared within this month.

The event saw participation from prominent local leaders and activists, including TRS state leader Nagardoddi Venkat Ramulu, Congress leader Gattu Ghouse Mahboob Basha, All India Ambedkar Sangham district president Macherla Prakash, All-Party Committee leader Gooduru Raghunath Reddy, and Bharatmala project official Mr. Basha. A large number of farmers gathered to voice their demands.