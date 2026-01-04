Farmers from Adilabad attempt siege of Assembly

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while near the Telangana State Assembly on the third day of the winter session as a group of farmers from Adilabad attempted to lay siege to the Assembly premises on Saturday.

The protest was led by BJP MLA Payal Shankar, who extended his support to the farmers’ demands.

The farmers, who had travelled from Adilabad, raised strong demands for the completion of the Korata-Chanaka irrigation project and immediate payment of compensation for lands acquired from them. They alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government had failed to address their grievances, leaving them in distress.

Police near the Assembly swiftly intervened to prevent the farmers from entering the premises. The protesters were stopped, taken into custody, and shifted to nearby police stations. The situation created tense moments around the Assembly as the farmers insisted that their voices be heard inside the House.

MLA Payal Shankar was also restrained by the police and sent back from the Assembly premises. He accused the government of neglecting farmers’ issues and demanded urgent action to resolve their problems.

The farmers highlighted that agricultural distress in Telangana has worsened, with many facing severe hardships due to incomplete projects, lack of compensation, and mounting debts. They urged the government to immediately understand the plight of farmers and take concrete steps to provide relief.