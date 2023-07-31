Live
Farmers incurring huge losses: Kishan Reddy
Warangal: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy found fault with the State Government for not implementing CRP loan insurance. Kishan Reddy who inspected the flood-affected areas in Warangal on Sunday criticised KCR for not implementing Central Government’s Fasal Bima Yojana. As a result, farmers were incurring huge losses, he added. Despite High court’s directions, justice is not being done to farmers.
“It’s high time that the State implementing the Fasal Bima Yojana to support the farmers,” Reddy said.
Centre reacted swiftly and sent two army helicopters and 10 NDRF teams to Telangana when incessant rains started wreaking havoc, Reddy said, thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Central teams will visit rain-ravaged areas from Monday and estimate the loss, Reddy said.
The government can give Rs 4 lakh under SDRF to those who died in the floods, he added.
He came down heavily on State for it’s lackadaisical approach in dealing with the floods that have become perennial in Warangal City.
Senior leaders G Premender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Rao Padma, Dharma Rao, g Rammohan Rao and G Vijayarama Rao were among others present