Farmers protest for Regional Ring Road realignment

Hyderabad/Bhongir: Farmers of Raigiri in Yadadri Bhongir district protested on Monday, demanding stoppage of the survey of the lands for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) proposed to pass through their farms. They demanded changes in the alignment of RRR. Later, they submitted a petition to Collector Pamela Satpathi during the Prajavani programme.

Meanwhile, the entire collectorate premises became tense due to the agitation of the farmers. Police made heavy security but the farmers evaded the dragnet and reached out to the Collector for justice. The Collector assured that she would take the matter to the attention of the higher authorities.

Earlier, the farmers went conducted rasta roko on the Bhongir-Yadadri road before heading for the collectorate. They poured milk on the ground that they had brought. They came with ploughs and threatened to intensify the agitation. Tangellapalli Ravikumar, a representative of the farmers and members of the TPCC Committee, said that the police were holding back the farmers to conduct the survey which was being carried out, without giving any notices to the farmers. They demanded that the government consider their opinions before the survey.

Farmers Yadagiri, Avishettipandu, Madhusudan Reddy, Jyoti, Lakshmi, Papamma, Kausalya, Padma, Rekha, Vanaja, Vaikuntham and others participated in the protest