Farmer's son develops E-bike

Kodad: Pendem Ajay Kumar Goud a native of Yerravaram village of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district is pursuing Btech 2nd year (EEE) branch in Gurunanak college of institutions of Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.

Ajay has developed an Electric-bike with a low frame and one can travel 140 km with a single charge of the battery. Speaking to the media, he said his source of inspiration is Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai who are leading the world.

He said his father Bhachaiah is a farmer and based on his crisis in travelling needs through petrol vehicles, he came up with E-BIKE as the solution for it.

He informed that the main specifications of the bike are (Home-made lithium-ion battery pack of 3 KWH capacity, 1 KW hub motor, 1.5 KW peak powered motor controller, wireless key, Bluetooth connectivity BMS that supplies the information related to the battery pack (temp, cell-cell

Voltage, remaining battery capacity), three-speed modes, reverse mode, and triple rear suspension that has a load capacity of (250KG). The other parts included in E-bike are carrying capacity, digital display, dc-dc step-down converter. He said that the main differences that can find in between his E-vehicle and existing e-vehicle are low frame usage, self-regulating coolant operation in battery pack when it exceeds normal temperature, pedal assist, low-cost development, simple construction, high payload carrying capacity to be found in e-vehicle other than existing e-vehicle. Explaining the mileage of his E-Bike, he said with the first mode of top speed (27 KMPH) one can reach up to 140 Kms, with the second mode of top speed (40 KMPH) can reach up to 100 km and with the third mode of top speed (52 KMPH) can reach up to 80KMs.

He said the expenditure incurred in making E-bike is Rs 45,000 and added that he is ready to make similar E-bike for others by taking Rs 47,000 by including the extraordinary feature of self-recharging mode.

He informed that he has many plans in his mind to execute and implement that might be steam bikes, self-charging electric vehicles, autonomous and unanimous agriculture EVs, wireless power transfer, solar powered e-vehicles.

He informed that he need technical and financial support from the government to fulfil his dream projects. He further informed that he is very happy over selection for the Intinta Innovator programme of TSIC. He urged the good samaritans of the society to provide aid to him to come out of the financial crisis to reach his imagined goals.