Farmers urge Agri Min for 10-acre land limit under Rythu Bharosa

Gadwal: During a video conference conducted by the Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday, farmers in the district demanded a maximum land limit of 10 acres be imposed for the Rythu Bharosa Scheme.

During the meeting, Tummala discussed the duties and procedures for implementing the Rythu Bharosa Scheme through a video conference. It was suggested that only a 5-acre limit would be imposed, and the surplus funds be distributed exclusively to small and marginal farmers.

With the current abundant rains and the Kharif agricultural season in full swing, a few farmers emphasised the importance of providing farmers’ insurance funds on time. In addition, farmers expressed grievances that the previous BRS government exploited them, including those with hundreds of acres, ridges, pits, and even plots under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. They urged the Congress government to ensure that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme benefits farmers who genuinely engage in agriculture and grow crops.

Many farmers also expressed the opinion that insurance was unnecessary for those who pay taxes and own more than ten acres of land. They advocated for providing farmer insurance to tenant farmers. However, some argued that providing insurance to tenant farmers might disadvantage the original landowners.