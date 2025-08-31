Live
Farmers will be compensated, assures Collector
Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav assured that all farmers who suffered crop losses in the district will be compensated. On Saturday, she visited Bidrelli village in Basara Mandal, where recent heavy rains and floods damaged crops.
She interacted with local farmers and agricultural department officials to gather details about the crop damage. Later, the Collector inspected the flow of the Godavari River near the bridge. She noted that due to water release from upstream areas, the river is flowing with unprecedented intensity.
Abhilasha advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and avoid approaching the riverbanks. SDRF teams are on standby locally to assist people and prevent inconvenience. She directed the police to maintain strict surveillance and set up continuous picketing centers to restrict access to dangerous areas.