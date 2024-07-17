Farmers with Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be waived off tomorrow, says Congress leader Sheksha Vali Acharya

Gadwal: The Congress party State Representative Seksha Vali acharya has stated in a press meet that 2 lakhs rupees of farmers crop loan will be deposited on Thursday in to the farmers acount.



In the heart of Telangana, agriculture stood as the cornerstone of the state’s economic and social fabric. With 66 percent of the rural population reliant on farming and allied sectors, the government recognized the critical need to ensure the prosperity and sustainability of this vital industry. Thus, the Telangana government, under its visionary leadership, embarked on a mission to alleviate the financial burdens of its farmers and fortify the rural economy through the Crop Loan Waiver Scheme-2024.

The decision to waive crop loans up to Rs.2.00 lakh for every farmer family was more than just a policy; it was a lifeline for countless small and marginal farmers across the state. This bold initiative aimed to liberate farmers from the vicious cycle of debt, enabling them to access fresh loans at low interest rates and purchase essential agricultural inputs without falling prey to high-interest lenders.

The scope and applicability of the Crop Loan Waiver Scheme were meticulously outlined. The scheme was applicable to short-term crop loans taken from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, and District Co-operative Central Banks in Telangana. Loans sanctioned or renewed on or after December 12, 2018, and outstanding as of December 9, 2023, qualified for the waiver. Each farmer family, identified through the Food Security Card database, could benefit from the waiver, ensuring the support reached the intended recipients.

To oversee the implementation of this transformative scheme, the Commissioner and Director of Agriculture (DOA) were designated as the implementing authority. Partnering with the National Informatics Center (NIC) at Hyderabad, an IT portal was established to manage the entire process. This portal facilitated the collection of loan account data, validation of information, determination of eligibility, and seamless execution of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

At the helm of this operation were the Bank Nodal Officers (BSIs), appointed in each bank to coordinate between the banks, the Agriculture Department, and NIC. These officers were responsible for digitally signing crop loan data and ensuring its accuracy before submission. The data collected from the Core Banking Solution (CBS) of each bank was submitted to the government, avoiding any discrepancies and ensuring transparency.

The Aadhaar numbers in farmers' loan accounts were meticulously mapped to their passbook and PDS database Aadhaar numbers to identify the beneficiaries. The loan waiver amount, capped at Rs.2.00 lakh per farmer family, was credited directly to the loan accounts in ascending order based on the loan amount as of December 9, 2023. In cases where loans exceeded Rs.2.00 lakh, farmers were required to pay the excess amount before receiving the waiver. Special consideration was given to female family members, prioritizing their loan waiver first.

The scheme strictly excluded loans taken by ESCAs, JLLs, RMGs, LACSs, restructured or rescheduled loans, and loans taken by companies or firms. However, crop loans through PACS were eligible. Additionally, the implementation of PM-Kisan exemptions was considered where feasible.

Banks bore the responsibility of submitting accurate data, digitally signed and authenticated by the Bank Nodal Officers. Any violation of guidelines or submission of incorrect data would result in legal action against the banks. Farmers, too, were held accountable; any fraudulent claims or misinformation would necessitate repayment of the waiver amount to the government.

To ensure the integrity of the process, pre-audit samples of primary agricultural cooperatives were conducted by the Directors of Co-operatives and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies. The government also retained the authority to audit the accounts of beneficiaries as per RBI/NABARD procedures, ensuring transparency and accountability.

To address any grievances, the Director of Agriculture established a redressal unit. Farmers could report their issues through the IT portal or at mandal-level help centers, with each application addressed within 30 days.

As the sun set over the lush fields of Telangana, the state's farmers felt a renewed sense of hope. The Crop Loan Waiver Scheme-2024 was not just a policy but a testament to the government’s commitment to their welfare. With the implementation of this scheme, the Telangana government paved the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for its farmers, reinforcing agriculture as the backbone of the state’s growth and sustainability.