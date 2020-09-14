Farming community hails new Revenue Act

Karimnagar: Several sections of people, especially those from farming sector of Karimnagar district, were happy with the suspension of VRO (Village Revenue Officer) system and for introducing a new Revenue Act.



The TRS government, which has been announcing for the past few months that it is going to introduce a new revenue system, finally made it a reality by suspending the VRO system and by introducing new Revenue Act in the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday. The new Revenue Act will give the power of registration of agriculture lands to mandal Tahsildars instead of village revenue officials.

There are about 1,125 villages in the united Karimnagar district. The incidents of agitations against the VRO system, farmers committing suicide after vexed of making many rounds to revenue offices without any use, raids of ACB officials on VROs has become common every day in several regions of the united district.

At present, there are VRAs (Village Revenue Assistants) and VROs (Village Revenue Officers) at village level, tahsildar and revenue inspector at mandal level, deputy collector and RDOs (Revenue Division Officer) at division level in the district. The government checked all these and introduced a new Revenue Act only for agriculture lands.

Speaking with The Hans India, Katta Anjaiah, resident of Thirumalapuram village of Ramadugu mandal, welcomed the new Revenue Act introduced by the State government. Many illiterate farmers faced a lot of problems making rounds to the revenue offices since several years and now their problems are solved, he added. To keep a check on the corruption prevailing in the revenue department, the government took the decision of bringing a new Revenue Act keeping in view the welfare of farming community. All the farmers will be indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking this new decision and for suspending the VRO system, he said.

A retired Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Pendyal Keshava Reddy said it is a good sign to bring in a new Revenue Act to help the farmers. But action must be taken not only against the officials, who are demanding bribes, but also on those, who are offering it to the officials, he pointed out.

"Giving the responsibilities to gram panchayats and municipalities to issue caste certificates is not the correct method. The government must provide suitable posts for the VROs and VRAs, who strived hard all these years for the government and for the department," he opined.