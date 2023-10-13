Live
- Nara Lokesh express doubts over Naidu's health, says CM will be held responsible
- TN CM's spouse Durga Stalin participates in Abhisheka seva in Tirumala temple
- VUPPC leaders seek CM's support to strengthen VSP
- 9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition
- Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- Will contest election against KCR: Eatala
- Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles
- Political advertisements under EC scanner
- KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara
- Rajasthan polls: BJP leaders on ground to assuage those denied tickets
Just In
Father along with two daughters allegedly commits suicide in Boinapally
father killed his two young daughters before taking his own life
A tragic incident occurred in the Boinapally police station area, where a father killed his two young daughters before taking his own life. The incident occurred in Old Boinapally Bhavani Nagar. The man, identified as Srikanth Chary (42), administered sleeping tablets to his two daughters, Sravanthi (8) and Sravya (7), before committing suicide.
According to the police, Srikanth Chary was involved in the silver business. The incident took place in Boinapally, resulting in the death of all three individuals involved. It appears that Srikanta Chari carried out this act due to family disputes.
The Boinapally police, who arrived at the scene, have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide. Further details regarding the incident are yet to be known.