Father-in-law passes away after hearing death news of daughter-in-law

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly man died of a cardiac arrest as he was unable to hear the untimely death of his daughter-in-law at Thalodi village in Koutala mandal on Tuesday night.

Jadi Julaji (75), a resident of Thalodi village collapsed and died on the spot after hearing about the death of his daughter-in-law Lalitha.

Lalitha (30), wife of Julaji's eldest son Gopal, had a stillbirth and underwent an operation to prevent permanent birth control at a hospital in Kaghaznagar.

She breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital when her medical condition deteriorated in Mancherial on Tuesday afternoon.