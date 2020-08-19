Father, son die in road accident in Nalgonda

A 70-year-old man and his 40-year-old son died in a road accident that occurred near Kondarpol village of Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred when Nandagopal Reddy (70) who was ill is being taken to a hospital from Nellore to Hyderabad in an ambulance which rammed into a stationary truck. Nandagopal Reddy (70) and his son Kamalakar (48) who were inside the ambulance succumbed to serious injuries on the spot.

The police said that the ambulance driver also sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Damaracherla police registered a case and shifted the bodies of victims to Miryalguda area hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old girl and her father fell on the road when an unidentified car hit their bike at Kundanpally in Keesara. While the girl identified as Sri Vidya died on the spot, her father Chandramouli sustained injuries. The accident occurred when the two were heading towards Keesara from their house in Chikatimamidi on a bike driven by Chandramouli.