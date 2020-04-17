Fatwa on Ramzan special prayers

Hyderabad: Fatwas were issued regarding special prayers during Ramzan which is likely to start from April 25. Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad, and Darul-Uloom Deoband, UP, asked Muslims to adhere to 'social distancing' norm, even during Ramzan and cooperate with local authorities for containing COVID-19.

City's oldest seminary Jamia Nizamia asked the denizens to offer special prayers (Taraweeh), which are generally held in congregation during Ramzan, in isolation or with family members, while ensuring 'social distancing' is maintained.

The scholars observed that it would not be a misdeed under these circumstances and it is only to avoid congregation.

Similarly Darul-Uloom, asked people across the country to give preference to measures towards containing the Novel Coronavirus and hoped that people stay indoors during Ramzan, unless the local government permits them to pray at mosques and in case lockdown is lifted.

It asked the people to follow social distancing norms and follow safety guidelines.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Telangana, president Hamid Mohammed Khan asked the Muslims to organise special prayers and fasting without fail and not insist on reaching out to mosques for Ramzan. All the obligations of Ramzan can be offered within the limits of residence, he opined.