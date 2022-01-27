Fault in Mahesh bank's server led to hacking: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand clarified that Mahesh Bank hacking is due to the fault in the bank's server. CV Anand said that cyber criminals hacked into the server's of the bank and transferred Rs 12.9 crore amount from the main account to various accounts.

Of the Rs 12.9 crore, Rs 3 crore has been withheld, the CP said. He added that the money was transferred from three accounts of the bank to 120 various banks in the country. "It is the minimum responsibility of the bank to provide proper security when operating the system with public accounts," the commissioner said, adding that a case will be registered against the bank for the negligence.

CV Anand said that he would arrange a meeting with the bank officials to not to repeat similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the owners of the three bank accounts from where Rs 12 crore of the bank was transferred. The police said that there was no huge amount in the three bank accounts and the criminals increased the balance amount in the accounts before transferring it to 128 bank accounts.