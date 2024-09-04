  • Menu
Faulty Bharatmala Bridge Construction Leads to Crop Damage, Farmers Seek Action

Faulty Bharatmala Bridge Construction Leads to Crop Damage, Farmers Seek Action
In Vaddepalli Mandal, near the outskirts of Konkala village, the Bharatmala Bridge was constructed over the Rajoli stream.

Gadwal: In Vaddepalli Mandal, near the outskirts of Konkala village, the Bharatmala Bridge was constructed over the Rajoli stream. Due to the bridge being built too small, water has been accumulating instead of flowing freely during the heavy rains over the past week. This has led to significant crop damage, affecting approximately 50 acres of farmland owned by the village farmers.

Upon bringing this issue to the attention of former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, he promptly informed the District Collector through a telephonic conversation.

Subsequently, the affected farmers visited the Collector's office and submitted a petition to the Additional Collector. In response, the officials assured the farmers that they would summon the Bharatmala authorities and take necessary steps to prevent such problems from recurring in the future.

