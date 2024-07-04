Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers

Hyderabad: The recent announcement made by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on merging the civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with GHMC is raising questions among the locals whether there would be complete accessibility of Cantonment roads to civilians after the merger. In this regard, locals urged the concerned officials to open all the closed roads and to discuss all road closures unambiguously.

Locals pointed out that still there is no clarity on whether there will be free accessibility on the Cantonment roads. At present, around 21 out of 25 roads are closed despite the MoD in 2018 issuing an order to open all the closed roads, with the Local Military Authority (LMA) imposing restrictions even now. Also, their other concern is that toll gate-kind of structures have been built near Bison Grounds and Lakdawala Gate, and after the merger, the civilians should not face any hardships.

“Due to road restrictions, in recent years there has been an increase in traffic and with the expected excision, it remains to be seen how GHMC officials will be able to safeguard the interests of commuters from civil areas. It will be better if the committee comes up with clarity regarding roads, that after the merger, will all the closed roads get open? Also, at present, morning walkers are not allowed and after the merger, will they be allowed to move freely,” asked Nikhil Sriram, a local and daily commuter.

C S Chandrashekar, secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said, “At present, commuters are facing hardships daily. A journey which can be completed within 800 meters, with the gates closed, we are forced to travel for about eight to 10 kilometres. Once the mergers happen, the order issued by MoD in 2018 should be implemented.”

“Now and then in Cantonment roads, the security checks are being imposed, and without issuing a public advisory they impose restrictions. It will be better if the concerned officials clarify that after the merger will they be any restrictions or not,” said B Suresh Kumar, a resident of SCB.