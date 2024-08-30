Fellowship awarded to 2 UoH Professors

Hyderabad: Two professors from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been awarded the ‘Har Gobind Khorana Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship (IYBF)’ for 2023-24 by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to the officials, the fellowship provides both research grant support and a cash award to the recipients: Dr M Shyam Lal, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Biology, and Dr Manjari Kiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Systems and Computational Biology, both at UoH. Dr Shyam Lal’s research focused on leveraging advancements in nanotechnology and drug delivery for biomedical applications. His team at UoH is working to address challenges in treatments for varicose veins, wound healing, and antibiotic resistance. Dr Manjari Kiran’s research group is dedicated to characterising various non-coding RNAs and understanding the role of RNA modifications in their regulation. The group is also involved in developing user-friendly, publicly available scientific tools for next-generation sequencing data analysis, bioinformatics predictions, and the computational characterisation of molecular players in human health and disease.